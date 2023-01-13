CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC) is 136.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.53 and a high of $43.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CINC stock was last observed hovering at around $28.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.15% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 3.1% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.07, the stock is 104.22% and 52.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 1.11% at the moment leaves the stock 23.51% off its SMA200. CINC registered 80.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.33%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 136.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.91%, and is 147.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 5.67% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 176.07% and -32.63% from its 52-week high.

CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CinCor Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -125.90% this year

CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.81M, and float is at 38.84M with Short Float at 5.79%.

CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sofinnova Partners SAS, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Sofinnova Partners SAS bought 133,333 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $4.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.22 million shares.

CinCor Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that 5AM Partners VI, LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 600,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $30.00 per share for $18.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.95 million shares of the CINC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. (10% Owner) acquired 83,000 shares at an average price of $30.00 for $2.49 million. The insider now directly holds 4,209,470 shares of CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC).