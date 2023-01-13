Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) is 9.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.53 and a high of $30.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DH stock was last observed hovering at around $12.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.95% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -8.91% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.98, the stock is 4.21% and 2.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing -3.62% at the moment leaves the stock -35.59% off its SMA200. DH registered -51.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.10%.

The stock witnessed a -0.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.69%, and is 13.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.10% over the week and 6.44% over the month.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) has around 676 employees, a market worth around $1.28B and $208.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 53.01. Profit margin for the company is -12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.71% and -60.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.10%).

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.20% this year

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.91M, and float is at 51.93M with Short Float at 11.97%.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Krantz Jason Ronald, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that Krantz Jason Ronald bought 450,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $11.54 per share for a total of $5.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.45 million shares.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that SEA VII Management, LLC (Director) sold a total of 1,016,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $22.75 per share for $23.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.51 million shares of the DH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 08, SEA VII Management, LLC (Director) disposed off 1,100,000 shares at an average price of $24.50 for $26.95 million. The insider now directly holds 2,508,971 shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH).

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -24.28% down over the past 12 months and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is 9.54% higher over the same period. General Electric Company (GE) is -0.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.