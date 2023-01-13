Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) Volatility At 1.93%, Should You Add A Position?

Federated Hermes Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is 6.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.88 and a high of $38.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FHI stock was last observed hovering at around $38.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.7% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.82% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -29.33% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.80, the stock is 5.99% and 6.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 1.84% at the moment leaves the stock 14.78% off its SMA200. FHI registered 0.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.54%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.49%, and is 3.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.93% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) has around 1968 employees, a market worth around $3.38B and $1.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.06 and Fwd P/E is 12.22. Profit margin for the company is 16.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.17% and -0.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Federated Hermes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.90% this year

Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.34M, and float is at 84.31M with Short Float at 2.01%.

Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ceresino Gordon J, the company’s Vice Chairman. SEC filings show that Ceresino Gordon J sold 12,853 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $38.20 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Federated Hermes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Ceresino Gordon J (Vice Chairman) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $37.95 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, Novak Richard A (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 14,557 shares at an average price of $37.48 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 45,239 shares of Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI).

Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) that is trading -17.05% down over the past 12 months and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) that is -38.26% lower over the same period. SEI Investments Company (SEIC) is -3.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.