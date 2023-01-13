Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FFIC) is 0.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.24 and a high of $25.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FFIC stock was last observed hovering at around $19.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.22% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -2.63% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.50, the stock is -0.33% and -2.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -7.62% off its SMA200. FFIC registered -23.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.93%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.36%, and is 0.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 1.75% over the month.

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) has around 523 employees, a market worth around $567.64M and $299.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.14 and Fwd P/E is 11.35. Profit margin for the company is 28.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.35% and -24.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.20%).

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Flushing Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 119.10% this year

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.70M, and float is at 28.23M with Short Float at 1.72%.

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kelly Theresa, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Kelly Theresa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $20.82 per share for a total of $41640.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37997.0 shares.

Flushing Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that KORZEKWINSKI FRANCIS W (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $22.17 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71952.0 shares of the FFIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Grasso Maria A (Sr. EVP/COO) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $22.00 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 76,525 shares of Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC).

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NECB) that is trading 36.43% up over the past 12 months and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) that is -7.03% lower over the same period. Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) is -40.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.