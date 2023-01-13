Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) Volatility At 6.17%, Should You Add A Position?

Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) is 17.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.67 and a high of $53.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FRG stock was last observed hovering at around $30.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.74% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.33% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 0.32% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.91, the stock is 7.72% and 6.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -8.94% at the moment leaves the stock -14.33% off its SMA200. FRG registered -47.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.34%.

The stock witnessed a 5.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.65%, and is -3.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.17% over the week and 5.64% over the month.

Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) has around 9119 employees, a market worth around $1.04B and $4.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.49 and Fwd P/E is 9.11. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.11% and -47.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Franchise Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 700.90% this year

Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.94M, and float is at 25.74M with Short Float at 19.05%.

Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Laurence Andrew M, the company’s EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that Laurence Andrew M bought 109 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $31.64 per share for a total of $3449.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Franchise Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that KAHN BRIAN RANDALL (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $37.50 per share for $3.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.86 million shares of the FRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Cozza Patrick A (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $42.50 for $85000.0. The insider now directly holds 34,814 shares of Franchise Group Inc. (FRG).