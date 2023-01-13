Here are the top Institutional holders of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQNU) shares

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQNU) is 9.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.79 and a high of $50.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AQNU stock was last observed hovering at around $26.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59%.

Currently trading at $26.10, the stock is 6.22% and -6.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing -2.21% at the moment leaves the stock -35.15% off its SMA200. AQNU registered -43.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.27%.

The stock witnessed a 3.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.09%, and is 2.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQNU) has around 3445 employees, a market worth around $4.87B and $2.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.58. Distance from 52-week low is 14.52% and -48.31% from its 52-week high.

The shares outstanding are 20.00M, and float is at 20.00M with Short Float at 0.02%.