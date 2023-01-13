Here are the top Institutional holders of Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) shares

Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) is 146.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.46 and a high of $5.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BWEN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.0% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -10.25% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.41, the stock is 123.12% and 143.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.63 million and changing -0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 110.97% off its SMA200. BWEN registered 145.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 179.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$39.51.

The stock witnessed a 152.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 90.09%, and is 138.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.70% over the week and 7.21% over the month.

Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) has around 493 employees, a market worth around $87.76M and $162.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 202.05% and -11.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.30%).

Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 265.40% this year

Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.51M, and float is at 18.64M with Short Float at 1.65%.

Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Blashford Eric B., the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Blashford Eric B. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $1.69 per share for a total of $8450.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

Broadwind Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Schueller Daniel E. (Pres., Broadwind Heavy Fab.) bought a total of 4,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $1.67 per share for $8016.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the BWEN stock.

Broadwind Inc. (BWEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Woodward Inc. (WWD) that is trading -7.29% down over the past 12 months and General Electric Company (GE) that is -0.72% lower over the same period. American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) is -52.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.