Here are the top Institutional holders of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) shares

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) is -2.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.17 and a high of $8.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BFLY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 46.67% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.40, the stock is 1.29% and -20.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.24 million and changing 3.45% at the moment leaves the stock -41.02% off its SMA200. BFLY registered -68.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.31%.

The stock witnessed a -10.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.43%, and is 5.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.51% over the week and 7.57% over the month.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) has around 463 employees, a market worth around $492.17M and $73.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 10.60% and -72.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.10%).

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Butterfly Network Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.80% this year

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.17M, and float is at 152.81M with Short Float at 12.60%.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shahida Darius, the company’s Chief Strategy/Bus Dev Officer. SEC filings show that Shahida Darius sold 26,885 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $2.36 per share for a total of $63446.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.63 million shares.

Butterfly Network Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Quander Troy (SVP, Regulatory and Quality) sold a total of 374 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $2.62 per share for $980.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the BFLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 03, Stoica Andrei G (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 4,776 shares at an average price of $4.76 for $22740.0. The insider now directly holds 457,022 shares of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY).