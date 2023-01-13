Here are the top Institutional holders of Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) shares

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) is -5.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.33 and a high of $11.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STRO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.76% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 48.87% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.67, the stock is 2.18% and 2.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 4.92% at the moment leaves the stock 22.56% off its SMA200. STRO registered -30.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.72%.

The stock witnessed a 0.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.77%, and is -9.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.10% over the week and 7.79% over the month.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) has around 259 employees, a market worth around $453.76M and $69.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 130.33% and -31.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.50%).

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -132.00% this year

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.48M, and float is at 54.23M with Short Float at 4.66%.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NEWELL WILLIAM J, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that NEWELL WILLIAM J bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $7.75 per share for a total of $77508.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -15.84% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 36.86% higher over the same period.