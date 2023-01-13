Here are the top Institutional holders of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) shares

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) is 8.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $1.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VERB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 82.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.18, the stock is 25.41% and 10.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing -2.47% at the moment leaves the stock -60.37% off its SMA200. VERB registered -85.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.31%.

The stock witnessed a 24.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.27%, and is 7.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.99% over the week and 13.09% over the month.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) has around 107 employees, a market worth around $19.19M and $10.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 68.40% and -89.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-229.60%).

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verb Technology Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.50% this year

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.11M, and float is at 101.17M with Short Float at 6.70%.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times.