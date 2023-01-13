Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) is 18.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.61 and a high of $52.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EBS stock was last observed hovering at around $13.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.65% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 39.39% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.94, the stock is 16.62% and 4.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 3.49% at the moment leaves the stock -45.69% off its SMA200. EBS registered -72.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.37%.

The stock witnessed a 17.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.13%, and is 12.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.46% over the week and 5.58% over the month.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) has around 2416 employees, a market worth around $633.43M and $1.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.00 and Fwd P/E is 28.05. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.39% and -73.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.90%).

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.70% this year

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.90M, and float is at 44.81M with Short Float at 7.61%.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Richard Ronald, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Richard Ronald sold 1,912 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $11.94 per share for a total of $22829.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19837.0 shares.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Zoon Kathryn C (Director) sold a total of 1,173 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $31.52 per share for $36973.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19654.0 shares of the EBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Zoon Kathryn C (Director) disposed off 1,996 shares at an average price of $35.53 for $70918.0. The insider now directly holds 12,381 shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS).

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) that is trading 20.60% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -15.84% lower over the same period. Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) is -23.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.