Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) is 8.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.71 and a high of $100.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LW stock was last observed hovering at around $97.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $97.06, the stock is 7.27% and 11.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 26.36% off its SMA200. LW registered 40.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.25%.

The stock witnessed a 12.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.11%, and is 1.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.38% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $13.46B and $4.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.68 and Fwd P/E is 22.15. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.25% and -3.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Analyst Forecasts

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.30% this year

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 144.00M, and float is at 139.54M with Short Float at 2.17%.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Michael Jared, the company’s SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that Smith Michael Jared sold 11,934 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 09 at a price of $98.90 per share for a total of $1.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74351.0 shares.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 09 that Scheufler Gerardo (SVP, CHIEF SUPPLY CHAIN OFF) sold a total of 4,389 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 09 and was made at $99.41 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23599.0 shares of the LW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 09, MADARIETA BERNADETTE M (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) disposed off 6,500 shares at an average price of $98.40 for $0.64 million. The insider now directly holds 25,487 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW).

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is trading -0.74% down over the past 12 months and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is 12.88% higher over the same period. General Mills Inc. (GIS) is 20.43% up on the 1-year trading charts.