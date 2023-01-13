Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX)

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) is 9.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.64 and a high of $47.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TEX stock was last observed hovering at around $46.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.0% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -22.95% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.72, the stock is 8.35% and 7.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock 30.69% off its SMA200. TEX registered 0.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.91%.

The stock witnessed a 6.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.01%, and is 10.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Terex Corporation (TEX) has around 8600 employees, a market worth around $3.11B and $4.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.24 and Fwd P/E is 9.78. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.38% and -1.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Terex Corporation (TEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Terex Corporation (TEX) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Terex Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.20% this year

Terex Corporation (TEX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.80M, and float is at 65.25M with Short Float at 2.59%.

Terex Corporation (TEX) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Terex Corporation (TEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GEORGE AMY, the company’s Senior V.P. Human Resources. SEC filings show that GEORGE AMY sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $45.18 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Terex Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that POSNER SCOTT (Senior V.P., Gen Counsel Sec.) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $44.68 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62065.0 shares of the TEX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, GEORGE AMY (Senior V.P. Human Resources) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $42.05 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 109,323 shares of Terex Corporation (TEX).

Terex Corporation (TEX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) that is trading -20.55% down over the past 12 months and Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) that is -44.80% lower over the same period. Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) is -35.99% down on the 1-year trading charts.