Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST)

The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) is 2.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.54 and a high of $7.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HNST stock was last observed hovering at around $3.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -3.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.10, the stock is 4.84% and 3.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -1.27% at the moment leaves the stock -11.05% off its SMA200. HNST registered -58.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.55%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 14.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.01%, and is 5.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.52% over the week and 6.43% over the month.

The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) has around 187 employees, a market worth around $286.28M and $312.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.05% and -58.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.60%).

The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -165.80% this year

The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 92.46M, and float is at 85.33M with Short Float at 3.38%.

The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Warren Jessica, the company’s Chief Creative Officer. SEC filings show that Warren Jessica sold 24,850 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $2.94 per share for a total of $73059.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

The Honest Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Rexing Rick (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 7,491 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $2.98 per share for $22323.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the HNST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Hoyt Janis (Chief People Officer) disposed off 10,302 shares at an average price of $2.98 for $30700.0. The insider now directly holds 325,980 shares of The Honest Company Inc. (HNST).

The Honest Company Inc. (HNST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 1.61% up over the past 12 months and Moelis & Company (MC) that is -28.11% lower over the same period. The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is -5.58% down on the 1-year trading charts.