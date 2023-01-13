Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) is 8.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.99 and a high of $17.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VIAV stock was last observed hovering at around $11.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21%.

Currently trading at $11.37, the stock is 7.60% and 2.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock -15.95% off its SMA200. VIAV registered -34.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.96%.

The stock witnessed a 6.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.02%, and is 6.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $2.50B and $1.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.96 and Fwd P/E is 14.09. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.81% and -35.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viavi Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.50% this year

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 226.30M, and float is at 223.80M with Short Float at 2.58%.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Insider Activity

A total of 102 insider transactions have happened at Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 56 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KHAYKIN OLEG, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that KHAYKIN OLEG sold 3,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $11.02 per share for a total of $34162.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.86 million shares.

Viavi Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that KHAYKIN OLEG (President & CEO) sold a total of 24,355 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $10.80 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.87 million shares of the VIAV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, KHAYKIN OLEG (President & CEO) disposed off 7,872 shares at an average price of $10.90 for $85805.0. The insider now directly holds 889,741 shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV).

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RADCOM Ltd. (RDCM) that is trading -20.76% down over the past 12 months. Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is 6.72% up on the 1-year trading charts.