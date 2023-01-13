Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) is 18.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.33 and a high of $72.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZNTL stock was last observed hovering at around $21.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.69% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.16% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 11.81% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.81, the stock is 21.60% and 14.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 12.74% at the moment leaves the stock -6.20% off its SMA200. ZNTL registered -67.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.63%.

The stock witnessed a 18.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.48%, and is 11.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.59% over the week and 7.41% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 37.39% and -67.21% from its 52-week high.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.30% this year

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.81M, and float is at 52.72M with Short Float at 10.55%.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gallagher Cam, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Gallagher Cam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $21.02 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Gallagher Cam (President) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $22.77 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the ZNTL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Gallagher Cam (President) disposed off 12,374 shares at an average price of $23.56 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 384,511 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL).

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -53.19% lower over the past 12 months. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is 20.62% up on the 1-year trading charts.