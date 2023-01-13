Inseego Corp. (INSG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) is 41.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $5.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INSG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $2.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 44.65% higher than the price target low of $2.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.19, the stock is 32.85% and -3.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing 14.42% at the moment leaves the stock -44.71% off its SMA200. INSG registered -77.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.97%.

The stock witnessed a 7.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.52%, and is 39.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.48% over the week and 10.12% over the month.

Inseego Corp. (INSG) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $123.27M and $265.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.67% and -78.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.40%).

Inseego Corp. (INSG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inseego Corp. (INSG) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 57.30% this year

Inseego Corp. (INSG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.75M, and float is at 106.53M with Short Float at 6.92%.

Inseego Corp. (INSG) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Inseego Corp. (INSG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mondor Dan, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that Mondor Dan sold 61,288 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $3.92 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Inseego Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Mondor Dan (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $4.61 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the INSG stock.

Inseego Corp. (INSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) that is trading -24.46% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -34.78% lower over the same period. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -23.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.