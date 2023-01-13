New Big Money Means California Resources Corporation (CRC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is 3.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.95 and a high of $51.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRC stock was last observed hovering at around $43.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.51% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.93% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 6.4% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.93, the stock is 5.29% and 1.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing 3.48% at the moment leaves the stock 3.46% off its SMA200. CRC registered 1.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.35%.

The stock witnessed a 6.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.16%, and is 9.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) has around 970 employees, a market worth around $3.22B and $2.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.15 and Fwd P/E is 6.39. Profit margin for the company is 43.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.98% and -12.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.90%).

California Resources Corporation (CRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for California Resources Corporation (CRC) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

California Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -81.10% this year

California Resources Corporation (CRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.10M, and float is at 72.91M with Short Float at 5.14%.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at California Resources Corporation (CRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Roby William B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Roby William B bought 103 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $45.23 per share for a total of $4659.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41892.0 shares.

California Resources Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 06 that GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 29,302 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 06 and was made at $44.07 per share for $1.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.5 million shares of the CRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 05, GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP (10% Owner) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $44.38 for $8.88 million. The insider now directly holds 7,527,387 shares of California Resources Corporation (CRC).