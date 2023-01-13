New Big Money Means Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) is 4.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.23 and a high of $95.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDAY stock was last observed hovering at around $65.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.89% off its average median price target of $72.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.83% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -11.25% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.75, the stock is 5.28% and 3.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing 1.35% at the moment leaves the stock 12.67% off its SMA200. CDAY registered -27.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.31%.

The stock witnessed a -1.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.88%, and is 11.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.35% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has around 7462 employees, a market worth around $10.06B and $1.19B in sales. Fwd P/E is 69.68. Profit margin for the company is -6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.41% and -29.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.20%).

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 148.60% this year

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 153.19M, and float is at 152.11M with Short Float at 9.76%.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Turner Leagh Erin, the company’s Co-Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Turner Leagh Erin sold 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 09 at a price of $61.52 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Turner Leagh Erin (Co-Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $62.74 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the CDAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Holdridge Stephen H. (EVP, Chief Customer Officer) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $71.00 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 41,429 shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY).