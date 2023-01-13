New Big Money Means National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) is 58.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $3.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NCMI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $0.35, the stock is 17.19% and -11.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing 15.61% at the moment leaves the stock -68.46% off its SMA200. NCMI registered -87.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.12%.

The stock witnessed a -8.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.98%, and is 22.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.38% over the week and 11.90% over the month.

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) has around 346 employees, a market worth around $27.43M and $221.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.91% and -89.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.40%).

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) Analyst Forecasts

National CineMedia Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.30% this year

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 81.61M, and float is at 73.65M with Short Float at 4.12%.

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ng Ronnie Y., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Ng Ronnie Y. sold 2,846 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 27 at a price of $0.75 per share for a total of $2134.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4561.0 shares.

National CineMedia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that Standard General L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 4,516,890 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $0.90 per share for $4.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.93 million shares of the NCMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, Lesinski Thomas F. (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 31,536 shares at an average price of $1.78 for $56134.0. The insider now directly holds 315,717 shares of National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI).

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) that is trading -11.52% down over the past 12 months and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) that is -3.80% lower over the same period. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -24.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.