New Big Money Means News Corporation (NWS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) is 6.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.15 and a high of $24.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NWS stock was last observed hovering at around $19.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -97.2% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -97.2% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.72, the stock is 6.00% and 7.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 10.10% off its SMA200. NWS registered -13.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.80.

The stock witnessed a 7.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.34%, and is 4.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

News Corporation (NWS) has around 25500 employees, a market worth around $11.27B and $10.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.96. Distance from 52-week low is 30.17% and -18.38% from its 52-week high.

News Corporation (NWS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for News Corporation (NWS) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

News Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.

News Corporation (NWS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 193.28M, and float is at 115.60M with Short Float at 2.12%.

News Corporation (NWS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at News Corporation (NWS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pitofsky David B, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Pitofsky David B sold 82,028 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $18.73 per share for a total of $1.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87706.0 shares.

News Corporation (NWS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading -34.36% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -34.78% lower over the same period. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is -42.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.