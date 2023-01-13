NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) is 26.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $2.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NGL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 23.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.53, the stock is 28.25% and 22.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing 9.29% at the moment leaves the stock -3.26% off its SMA200. NGL registered -31.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.51%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 35.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.79%, and is 15.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.02% over the week and 8.65% over the month.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) has around 842 employees, a market worth around $202.99M and $9.21B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.00% and -45.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NGL Energy Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.80% this year

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 130.70M, and float is at 122.20M with Short Float at 0.56%.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KRIMBILL H MICHAEL, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that KRIMBILL H MICHAEL bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $1.07 per share for a total of $53700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.94 million shares.

NGL Energy Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that REINERS DEREK S (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $1.08 per share for $26940.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the NGL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, REINERS DEREK S (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $1.15 for $28752.0. The insider now directly holds 76,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL).

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) that is trading 38.05% up over the past 12 months and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) that is 10.17% higher over the same period.