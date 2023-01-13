Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is -8.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $52.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NUTX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 42.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.73, the stock is -8.27% and 13.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing 2.37% at the moment leaves the stock -55.41% off its SMA200. NUTX registered -63.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.52%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 212.27%, and is 1.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.34% over the week and 12.08% over the month.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $1.10B and $171.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 246.00% and -96.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.30%).

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nutex Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.20% this year

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 649.58M, and float is at 321.69M with Short Float at 0.90%.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Premier Macy Management Holdin, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Premier Macy Management Holdin sold 43,880 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $2.06 per share for a total of $90560.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41.96 million shares.

Nutex Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Premier Macy Management Holdin (10% Owner) sold a total of 125,498 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $2.21 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42.01 million shares of the NUTX stock.