Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Volatility At 0.89%, Should You Add A Position?

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) is 4.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.75 and a high of $7.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OCSL stock was last observed hovering at around $7.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.88% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -2.14% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.15, the stock is 3.63% and 4.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 6.19% off its SMA200. OCSL registered -5.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.67%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.95%, and is 1.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.89% over the week and 1.46% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 44.69 and Fwd P/E is 8.72. Distance from 52-week low is 24.36% and -6.62% from its 52-week high.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.50% this year

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.37M, and float is at 168.82M with Short Float at 1.46%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CALDWELL PHYLLIS R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CALDWELL PHYLLIS R bought 3,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $6.96 per share for a total of $26448.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23000.0 shares.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that CALDWELL PHYLLIS R (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $7.00 per share for $28004.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19200.0 shares of the OCSL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 29, CALDWELL PHYLLIS R (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $6.49 for $16223.0. The insider now directly holds 15,200 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL).