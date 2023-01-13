Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) is 22.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.96 and a high of $26.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLRX stock was last observed hovering at around $20.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.68% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.42% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 28.39% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.63, the stock is 23.80% and 19.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 12.79% at the moment leaves the stock 52.31% off its SMA200. PLRX registered 80.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.44%.

The stock witnessed a 26.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.42%, and is 26.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.18% over the week and 5.87% over the month.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) has around 91 employees, a market worth around $1.12B and $9.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 495.96% and -9.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.30%).

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Analyst Forecasts

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.40% this year

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.80M, and float is at 45.52M with Short Float at 6.44%.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Coulie Bernard, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Coulie Bernard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 09 at a price of $19.17 per share for a total of $95829.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93812.0 shares.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Coulie Bernard (President and CEO) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $19.04 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 93812.0 shares of the PLRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Coulie Bernard (President and CEO) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $19.06 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 93,812 shares of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX).

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading 11.13% up over the past 12 months and AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is 20.62% higher over the same period.