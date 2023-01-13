Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) is 10.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.50 and a high of $117.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RXDX stock was last observed hovering at around $112.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.64% off its average median price target of $142.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.48% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -6.32% lower than the price target low of $114.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $121.21, the stock is 11.72% and 59.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 7.68% at the moment leaves the stock 149.54% off its SMA200. RXDX registered 265.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 320.28%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 137.90%, and is 17.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.08% over the week and 4.10% over the month.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) has around 72 employees, a market worth around $5.46B and $7.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 463.77% and 2.96% from its 52-week high.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -244.40% this year

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.22M, and float is at 37.38M with Short Float at 9.18%.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 1.61% up over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 36.90% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 11.13% up on the 1-year trading charts.