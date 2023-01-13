Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Volatility At 3.02%, Should You Add A Position?

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) is 3.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $93.91 and a high of $155.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PWR stock was last observed hovering at around $140.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.12% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.53% off the consensus price target high of $186.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -5.58% lower than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $147.81, the stock is 3.64% and 1.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 5.06% at the moment leaves the stock 10.25% off its SMA200. PWR registered 34.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.44%.

The stock witnessed a -1.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.98%, and is 9.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) has around 43700 employees, a market worth around $20.58B and $16.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.46 and Fwd P/E is 21.17. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.40% and -4.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.00% this year

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 143.35M, and float is at 141.17M with Short Float at 3.17%.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FOSTER VINCENT D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FOSTER VINCENT D sold 14,948 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $119.01 per share for a total of $1.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Quanta Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that Austin Earl C. Jr. (President and CEO) sold a total of 135,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $126.48 per share for $17.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.69 million shares of the PWR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, WAYNE DONALD (EVP and General Counsel) disposed off 1,817 shares at an average price of $136.68 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 64,895 shares of Quanta Services Inc. (PWR).

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AECOM (ACM) that is trading 14.26% up over the past 12 months and MasTec Inc. (MTZ) that is -0.01% lower over the same period. EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) is 21.81% up on the 1-year trading charts.