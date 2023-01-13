Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) is 11.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.51 and a high of $13.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RWT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $7.54, the stock is 6.34% and 3.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock -5.62% off its SMA200. RWT registered -42.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.46%.

The stock witnessed a 0.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.94%, and is 5.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) has around 298 employees, a market worth around $852.25M and $696.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.05. Profit margin for the company is -11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.72% and -42.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 146.30% this year

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.09M, and float is at 112.24M with Short Float at 8.13%.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COCHRANE COLLIN L., the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that COCHRANE COLLIN L. sold 11,706 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $6.86 per share for a total of $80303.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56899.0 shares.

Redwood Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that Stone Andrew P (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $6.86 per share for $48020.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the RWT stock.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) that is trading -24.38% down over the past 12 months and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) that is -28.59% lower over the same period. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) is -51.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.