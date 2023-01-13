Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Volatility At 2.16%, Should You Add A Position?

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) is 5.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.92 and a high of $28.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SAVE stock was last observed hovering at around $19.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67%.

Currently trading at $20.56, the stock is 4.80% and -0.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 3.37% at the moment leaves the stock -6.43% off its SMA200. SAVE registered -9.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.50%.

The stock witnessed a 1.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.95%, and is 6.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) has around 9823 employees, a market worth around $2.25B and $4.66B in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.88. Profit margin for the company is -7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.15% and -27.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.40%).

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 21.40% this year

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.85M, and float is at 108.40M with Short Float at 7.80%.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wiggins Rocky, the company’s SVP and CIO. SEC filings show that Wiggins Rocky sold 1,300 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $19.00 per share for a total of $24700.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33869.0 shares.

Spirit Airlines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Canfield Thomas C (SVP, General Counsel and Sec) sold a total of 12,349 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $27.44 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75151.0 shares of the SAVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, Vanier Kevin Blake (VP of FP & A) disposed off 1,100 shares at an average price of $27.23 for $29953.0. The insider now directly holds 26,560 shares of Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE).

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -3.95% down over the past 12 months and Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) that is -11.77% lower over the same period. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is -19.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.