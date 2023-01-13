The Buckle Inc. (BKE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE: BKE) is 5.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.09 and a high of $47.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BKE stock was last observed hovering at around $47.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.9% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.68% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 24.68% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.19, the stock is 4.77% and 10.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing -4.03% at the moment leaves the stock 36.98% off its SMA200. BKE registered 22.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.71%.

The stock witnessed a 6.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.85%, and is 1.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.29% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $2.22B and $1.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.93 and Fwd P/E is 9.61. Profit margin for the company is 18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.12% and -5.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (80.70%).

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 94.30% this year

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.21M, and float is at 30.15M with Short Float at 9.57%.

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at The Buckle Inc. (BKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SMITH KARI G, the company’s EVP STORES. SEC filings show that SMITH KARI G sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 10 at a price of $48.10 per share for a total of $1.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

The Buckle Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that FAIRFIELD BILL L (Director) bought a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $28.88 per share for $5776.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46508.0 shares of the BKE stock.

The Buckle Inc. (BKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) that is trading -38.01% down over the past 12 months and Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) that is -25.95% lower over the same period. The Gap Inc. (GPS) is -28.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.