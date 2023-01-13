Which institution holds the most shares in ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) is 35.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.69 and a high of $20.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADCT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.93%.

Currently trading at $5.20, the stock is 48.61% and 41.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.77 million and changing 21.78% at the moment leaves the stock -25.00% off its SMA200. ADCT registered -73.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.17%.

The stock witnessed a 67.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.93%, and is 49.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.83% over the week and 12.17% over the month.

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) has around 312 employees, a market worth around $392.13M and $157.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 93.31% and -74.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.40%).

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ADC Therapeutics SA is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.60% this year

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.37M, and float is at 36.81M with Short Float at 19.60%.

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 36.90% up over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is 11.13% higher over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -15.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.