Which institution holds the most shares in Conduent Incorporated (CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT) is 15.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.29 and a high of $6.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNDT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $4.66, the stock is 13.30% and 16.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing 5.19% at the moment leaves the stock 7.09% off its SMA200. CNDT registered -22.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.63%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 18.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.87%, and is 10.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.83% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) has around 60000 employees, a market worth around $973.80M and $3.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.54 and Fwd P/E is 16.88. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.64% and -23.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) Analyst Forecasts

Conduent Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.70% this year

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 215.78M, and float is at 204.75M with Short Float at 1.16%.

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Skelton Clifford, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Skelton Clifford bought 47,675 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $4.23 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.86 million shares.

Conduent Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Wood Stephen Henry (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 47,455 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $4.21 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the CNDT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, Keyes Louis Edward (EVP, Chief Revenue Officer) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $4.65 for $69750.0. The insider now directly holds 434,182 shares of Conduent Incorporated (CNDT).

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -24.33% down over the past 12 months and Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) that is 3.82% higher over the same period. Paychex Inc. (PAYX) is -6.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.