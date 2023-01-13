Which institution holds the most shares in Evolent Health Inc. (EVH)

Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) is 9.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.36 and a high of $39.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVH stock was last observed hovering at around $28.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.05% off its average median price target of $44.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.96% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 9.41% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.80, the stock is 12.35% and 14.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing 7.13% at the moment leaves the stock -0.42% off its SMA200. EVH registered 29.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.53%.

The stock witnessed a 11.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.98%, and is 16.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.00% over the week and 4.06% over the month.

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) has around 3500 employees, a market worth around $3.03B and $1.22B in sales. Fwd P/E is 47.68. Profit margin for the company is -1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.19% and -22.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 90.90% this year

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 95.29M, and float is at 93.07M with Short Float at 7.45%.

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WILLIAMS FRANK J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WILLIAMS FRANK J sold 110,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $27.15 per share for a total of $2.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.63 million shares.

Evolent Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that WILLIAMS FRANK J (Director) sold a total of 110,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $28.30 per share for $3.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.63 million shares of the EVH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Blackley Seth (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $26.79 for $2.01 million. The insider now directly holds 422,037 shares of Evolent Health Inc. (EVH).

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) that is trading -19.39% down over the past 12 months and Artivion Inc. (AORT) that is -34.22% lower over the same period.