Which institution holds the most shares in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) is 34.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.15 and a high of $53.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KYMR stock was last observed hovering at around $29.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.68% off its average median price target of $53.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.89% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -8.32% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.58, the stock is 24.57% and 19.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 12.31% at the moment leaves the stock 29.84% off its SMA200. KYMR registered -37.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.09%.

The stock witnessed a 19.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.48%, and is 28.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.27% over the week and 9.17% over the month.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) has around 169 employees, a market worth around $1.77B and $46.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 155.36% and -37.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.80%).

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.00% this year

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.54M, and float is at 50.98M with Short Float at 15.79%.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Booth Bruce, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Booth Bruce sold 3,278 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $98340.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.92 million shares.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Atlas Venture Fund X, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 717 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $30.00 per share for $21510.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.92 million shares of the KYMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Atlas Venture Fund X, L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 2,561 shares at an average price of $30.00 for $76830.0. The insider now directly holds 5,066,925 shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR).

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) that is trading -8.65% down over the past 12 months and Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) that is -56.43% lower over the same period. Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is -91.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.