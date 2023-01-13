Which institution holds the most shares in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is -5.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $359.45 and a high of $498.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LMT stock was last observed hovering at around $463.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.26% off its average median price target of $500.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.25% off the consensus price target high of $558.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -20.24% lower than the price target low of $384.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $461.74, the stock is -3.55% and -3.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 4.61% off its SMA200. LMT registered 26.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.35%.

The stock witnessed a -5.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.18%, and is -3.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) has around 114000 employees, a market worth around $121.99B and $64.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.20 and Fwd P/E is 17.20. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.46% and -7.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.30%).

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lockheed Martin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.10% this year

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 264.10M, and float is at 261.86M with Short Float at 1.28%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Donovan John, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Donovan John bought 568 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 20 at a price of $441.43 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1768.0 shares.

Lockheed Martin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Ulmer Gregory M (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 6,929 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $423.87 per share for $2.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the LMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 20, Donovan John (Director) acquired 632 shares at an average price of $396.16 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 1,200 shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT).

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading 10.98% up over the past 12 months and The Boeing Company (BA) that is -0.79% lower over the same period. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is 21.81% up on the 1-year trading charts.