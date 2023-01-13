Which institution holds the most shares in Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (HOWL)

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOWL) is 75.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.39 and a high of $9.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HOWL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.02%.

Currently trading at $3.59, the stock is 80.45% and 77.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.25 million and changing 39.69% at the moment leaves the stock -13.21% off its SMA200. HOWL registered -62.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.34%.

The stock witnessed a 86.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.25%, and is 62.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.98% over the week and 12.67% over the month.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (HOWL) has around 48 employees, a market worth around $108.35M and $9.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 158.27% and -62.64% from its 52-week high.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (HOWL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -621.50% this year

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (HOWL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.76M, and float is at 25.07M with Short Float at 0.20%.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (HOWL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (HOWL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 1,853,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $2.21 per share for a total of $4.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.7 million shares.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (HOWL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -53.19% lower over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 9.35% up on the 1-year trading charts.