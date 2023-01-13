Which Institutions Own Shares In Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE)?

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) is 5.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.86 and a high of $41.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CERE stock was last observed hovering at around $31.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.51% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.12% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -18.64% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.22, the stock is 10.83% and 15.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing 4.76% at the moment leaves the stock 14.62% off its SMA200. CERE registered 16.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.40%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 22.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.49%, and is 11.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.45% over the week and 6.03% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 67.27% and -19.87% from its 52-week high.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.10% this year

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 152.31M, and float is at 128.77M with Short Float at 3.73%.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COLES N ANTHONY, the company’s CEO and Chairperson. SEC filings show that COLES N ANTHONY sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $29.94 per share for a total of $1.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2704.0 shares.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that COLES N ANTHONY (CEO and Chairperson) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $26.67 per share for $1.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2704.0 shares of the CERE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, Renger John (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $30.00 for $0.75 million. The insider now directly holds 2,704 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE).