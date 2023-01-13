Which Institutions Own Shares In Clear Secure Inc. (YOU)?

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) is 7.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.64 and a high of $34.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YOU stock was last observed hovering at around $28.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.52% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.26% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 1.53% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.54, the stock is 4.85% and 4.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing 5.42% at the moment leaves the stock 12.70% off its SMA200. YOU registered 13.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.37%.

The stock witnessed a -0.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.34%, and is 7.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.11% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) has around 2251 employees, a market worth around $4.51B and $389.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 97.49. Profit margin for the company is -18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.46% and -14.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.50%).

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Analyst Forecasts

Clear Secure Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -277.30% this year

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 150.12M, and float is at 65.98M with Short Float at 17.80%.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Insider Activity

A total of 168 insider transactions have happened at Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 104 and purchases happening 64 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Patterson Richard N. Jr., the company’s CISO. SEC filings show that Patterson Richard N. Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $30.18 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11474.0 shares.

Clear Secure Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Levine Matthew (GC, Chief Privacy Off & Sec) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $32.02 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the YOU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Patterson Richard N. Jr. (Chief Info Sec. Officer) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $32.76 for $32760.0. The insider now directly holds 14,974 shares of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU).