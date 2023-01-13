Which Institutions Own Shares In Laser Photonics Corporation (LASE)?

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) is 76.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $5.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LASE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 63.9% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.61, the stock is 70.58% and 54.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 3.14% at the moment leaves the stock 42.58% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a 90.00% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.21%, and is 68.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.65% over the week and 13.71% over the month.

Laser Photonics Corporation (LASE) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $26.86M and $5.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.08. Profit margin for the company is 18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.67% and -34.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

Laser Photonics Corporation (LASE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Laser Photonics Corporation (LASE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Laser Photonics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.

Laser Photonics Corporation (LASE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.88M, and float is at 3.00M with Short Float at 2.44%.

Laser Photonics Corporation (LASE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Laser Photonics Corporation (LASE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nikitin Dmitriy, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Nikitin Dmitriy bought 2,385 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $1.93 per share for a total of $4603.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2385.0 shares.