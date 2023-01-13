Which Institutions Own Shares In Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI)?

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) is 2.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $195.18 and a high of $275.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MSI stock was last observed hovering at around $264.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $282.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.02% off the consensus price target high of $319.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -1.81% lower than the price target low of $260.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $264.71, the stock is 2.38% and 2.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 12.30% off its SMA200. MSI registered 3.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.19%.

The stock witnessed a -2.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.53%, and is 3.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 1.89% over the month.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) has around 18700 employees, a market worth around $42.80B and $8.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.90 and Fwd P/E is 23.64. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.63% and -3.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.80%).

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Motorola Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.60% this year

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 167.20M, and float is at 166.35M with Short Float at 0.81%.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) Insider Activity

A total of 150 insider transactions have happened at Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 116 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BROWN GREGORY Q, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that BROWN GREGORY Q sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $272.30 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48015.0 shares.

Motorola Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that BROWN GREGORY Q (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 9,150 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $273.11 per share for $2.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48015.0 shares of the MSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, WINKLER JASON J (EVP and CFO) disposed off 1,227 shares at an average price of $272.62 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 5,445 shares of Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI).

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AAR Corp. (AIR) that is trading 17.76% up over the past 12 months and L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) that is -10.03% lower over the same period. Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) is -37.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.