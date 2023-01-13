Which Institutions Own Shares In Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)?

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) is 18.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.36 and a high of $45.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SAGE stock was last observed hovering at around $40.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.35% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.85% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -37.3% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.31, the stock is 14.86% and 18.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing 10.62% at the moment leaves the stock 22.93% off its SMA200. SAGE registered 3.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.65%.

The stock witnessed a 10.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.87%, and is 15.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) has around 471 employees, a market worth around $2.63B and $6.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 65.61% and -0.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.70%).

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -168.30% this year

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.43M, and float is at 52.05M with Short Float at 7.85%.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Greene Barry E, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Greene Barry E bought 14,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $34.48 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46940.0 shares.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that Golumbeski George (Director) bought a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $31.45 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8000.0 shares of the SAGE stock.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 1.61% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -15.84% lower over the same period. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is 36.90% up on the 1-year trading charts.