Who are the Institutional Holders in Ares Management Corporation (ARES)?

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is 12.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.15 and a high of $86.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARES stock was last observed hovering at around $74.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.69% off its average median price target of $86.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.05% off the consensus price target high of $96.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 5.25% higher than the price target low of $81.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.75, the stock is 10.93% and 3.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 3.63% at the moment leaves the stock 8.67% off its SMA200. ARES registered -2.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.95%.

The stock witnessed a 7.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.45%, and is 13.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) has around 2100 employees, a market worth around $21.77B and $3.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 90.72 and Fwd P/E is 18.85. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.40% and -10.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ares Management Corporation (ARES) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ares Management Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 155.00% this year

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.63M, and float is at 132.38M with Short Float at 2.74%.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Ares Management Corporation (ARES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rosenthal Bennett, the company’s Co-Founder & Co-Chair of PEG. SEC filings show that Rosenthal Bennett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $70.14 per share for a total of $7.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Ares Management Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Rosenthal Bennett (Co-Founder & Co-Chair of PEG) sold a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $80.24 per share for $16.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100000.0 shares of the ARES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Arougheti Michael J (Co-Founder, CEO and President) disposed off 9,400 shares at an average price of $85.04 for $0.8 million. The insider now directly holds 460,738 shares of Ares Management Corporation (ARES).

Ares Management Corporation (ARES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is trading -11.11% down over the past 12 months and Brookfield Corporation (BN) that is -26.44% lower over the same period. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is -38.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.