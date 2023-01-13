Who are the Institutional Holders in BlackRock Inc. (BLK)?

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK) is 6.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $503.12 and a high of $899.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLK stock was last observed hovering at around $755.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.96%.

Currently trading at $753.96, the stock is 5.40% and 6.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 13.77% off its SMA200. BLK registered -15.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.09%.

The stock witnessed a 6.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.96%, and is 7.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

BlackRock Inc. (BLK) has around 19900 employees, a market worth around $107.60B and $18.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.77 and Fwd P/E is 21.78. Profit margin for the company is 29.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.86% and -16.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

BlackRock Inc. (BLK) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.00% this year

BlackRock Inc. (BLK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 150.60M, and float is at 148.63M with Short Float at 2.02%.

BlackRock Inc. (BLK) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at BlackRock Inc. (BLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FINK LAURENCE, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that FINK LAURENCE sold 40,960 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $732.25 per share for a total of $29.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.51 million shares.

BlackRock Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Mehta Manish (Senior Managing Director) sold a total of 1,350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $742.81 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10059.0 shares of the BLK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, McCombe Mark (Senior Managing Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $770.55 for $0.77 million. The insider now directly holds 20,106 shares of BlackRock Inc. (BLK).

BlackRock Inc. (BLK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -16.72% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -23.60% lower over the same period. Morgan Stanley (MS) is -14.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.