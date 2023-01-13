Who are the Institutional Holders in Immunovant Inc. (IMVT)?

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) is 8.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.14 and a high of $20.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMVT stock was last observed hovering at around $17.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.62% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.8% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -381.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.26, the stock is 12.50% and 31.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing 9.18% at the moment leaves the stock 152.26% off its SMA200. IMVT registered 140.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 348.95%.

The stock witnessed a 31.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 102.95%, and is 2.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.60% over the week and 6.88% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 512.40% and -4.84% from its 52-week high.

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Immunovant Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.70% this year

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.57M, and float is at 53.32M with Short Float at 5.31%.

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Macias William L., the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Macias William L. sold 341 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 21 at a price of $9.67 per share for a total of $3297.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Immunovant Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 13 that Butchko Julia G. (Chief Dev. & Tech. Officer) sold a total of 928 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 13 and was made at $9.18 per share for $8519.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the IMVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 13, Salzmann Peter (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 2,793 shares at an average price of $9.18 for $25640.0. The insider now directly holds 997,953 shares of Immunovant Inc. (IMVT).