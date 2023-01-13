Who are the Institutional Holders in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS)?

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) is 28.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.11 and a high of $12.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVTS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.86% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 10.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.50, the stock is 21.74% and 8.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 7.40% at the moment leaves the stock -18.12% off its SMA200. NVTS registered -64.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.73%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.94%, and is 23.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.25% over the week and 6.82% over the month.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) has around 162 employees, a market worth around $656.14M and $32.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 44.69% and -65.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-94.70%).

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -701.60% this year

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 138.46M, and float is at 96.50M with Short Float at 8.08%.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kinzer Daniel M., the company’s COO and CTO. SEC filings show that Kinzer Daniel M. sold 105,245 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $4.09 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.89 million shares.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that Sheridan Eugene (President & CEO) sold a total of 263,109 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $4.09 per share for $1.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.21 million shares of the NVTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Kinzer Daniel M. (COO and CTO) disposed off 103,538 shares at an average price of $4.38 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 990,862 shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS).