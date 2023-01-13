Who are the Institutional Holders in Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE)?

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) is 11.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $14.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NINE stock was last observed hovering at around $14.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.8% off its average median price target of $16.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.06% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -4.45% lower than the price target low of $15.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.19, the stock is 32.57% and 60.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.05 million and changing 12.51% at the moment leaves the stock 234.76% off its SMA200. NINE registered 1216.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 646.08%.

The stock witnessed a 84.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 359.94%, and is 25.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.24% over the week and 10.82% over the month.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) has around 944 employees, a market worth around $520.51M and $531.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.07. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 1679.32% and 9.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.90%).

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nine Energy Service Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.30% this year

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.10M, and float is at 15.49M with Short Float at 16.22%.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Frazier Warren Lynn, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Frazier Warren Lynn sold 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $12.34 per share for a total of $3.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.45 million shares.

Nine Energy Service Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Frazier Warren Lynn (10% Owner) sold a total of 21,958 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $10.81 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.75 million shares of the NINE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Frazier Warren Lynn (10% Owner) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $10.01 for $0.75 million. The insider now directly holds 3,771,045 shares of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE).