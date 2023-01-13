Who are the Institutional Holders in Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)?

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) is 11.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.78 and a high of $69.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TWST stock was last observed hovering at around $26.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.88% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -10.67% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.56, the stock is 8.35% and -2.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing -0.60% at the moment leaves the stock -25.35% off its SMA200. TWST registered -60.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.25%.

The stock witnessed a 3.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.80%, and is 5.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.72% over the week and 7.10% over the month.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) has around 989 employees, a market worth around $1.50B and $203.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 21.95% and -61.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.80%).

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Twist Bioscience Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.30% this year

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.52M, and float is at 56.00M with Short Float at 14.65%.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Banyai William, the company’s. SEC filings show that Banyai William sold 292 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $24.05 per share for a total of $7023.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Twist Bioscience Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that Banyai William () sold a total of 1,275 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $24.90 per share for $31748.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the TWST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 25, Banyai William () disposed off 379 shares at an average price of $29.55 for $11199.0. The insider now directly holds 255,581 shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST).

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -53.19% lower over the past 12 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is -6.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.