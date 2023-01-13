Who is the Top Investor In AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO)?

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) is 9.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.40 and a high of $27.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AHCO stock was last observed hovering at around $20.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.11% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 16.16% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.96, the stock is 6.72% and 0.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 3.25% at the moment leaves the stock 8.62% off its SMA200. AHCO registered -10.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.88%.

The stock witnessed a -4.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.13%, and is 6.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.65% over the week and 3.90% over the month.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) has around 10700 employees, a market worth around $2.82B and $2.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.96 and Fwd P/E is 16.92. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.86% and -23.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AdaptHealth Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 134.60% this year

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.23M, and float is at 88.31M with Short Float at 11.60%.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Everest Hill Group Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 10 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $4.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13.8 million shares.

AdaptHealth Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Bunting Daniel (COO – Field Operations) sold a total of 115,078 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $21.94 per share for $2.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the AHCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Everest Hill Group Inc. (10% Owner) disposed off 23,583 shares at an average price of $23.00 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 13,999,998 shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO).