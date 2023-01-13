Who is the Top Investor In Altus Power Inc. (AMPS)?

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) is 27.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.26 and a high of $14.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMPS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.47% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 16.7% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.33, the stock is 22.74% and 16.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing 2.84% at the moment leaves the stock 2.94% off its SMA200. AMPS registered -15.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 29.15%.

The stock witnessed a 33.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.52%, and is 19.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.57% over the week and 7.03% over the month.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) has around 44 employees, a market worth around $1.34B and $96.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 124.33 and Fwd P/E is 99.17. Profit margin for the company is 49.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.54% and -43.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altus Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 153.90% this year

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.46M, and float is at 67.86M with Short Float at 4.61%.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GSO Altus Holdings LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GSO Altus Holdings LP sold 1,050,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $11.01 per share for a total of $11.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20.78 million shares.

Altus Power Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 03 that GSO Altus Holdings LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 7,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 03 and was made at $11.01 per share for $77.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21.83 million shares of the AMPS stock.