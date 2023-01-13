Who is the Top Investor In Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL)?

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) is -2.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.59 and a high of $17.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRKL stock was last observed hovering at around $13.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $17.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.8% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 10.71% higher than the price target low of $15.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.84, the stock is 0.75% and 0.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 1.02% off its SMA200. BRKL registered -20.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.04%.

The stock witnessed a -0.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.24%, and is 2.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) has around 786 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $318.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.88 and Fwd P/E is 8.78. Profit margin for the company is 34.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.46% and -21.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.80%).

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 145.00% this year

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.78M, and float is at 74.78M with Short Float at 3.69%.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NOWAK BOGDAN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NOWAK BOGDAN bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $12.71 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that NOWAK BOGDAN (Director) bought a total of 738 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $13.96 per share for $10300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the BRKL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, CHAPIN DAVID C (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $16.94 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 108,056 shares of Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL).

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) that is trading -18.77% down over the past 12 months and Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) that is -5.44% lower over the same period. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) is 0.85% up on the 1-year trading charts.